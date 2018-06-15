Colorful is working on an incredibly wide 49-inch all-in-one PC with discrete graphics

Colorful via TechPowerUp. Click for original. (Image credit: Colorful via TechPowerUp)

Colorful isn't a brand that we come across all that often, but it certainly is drawing attention to itself with an all-in-one concept. Called the Onebot S49, Colorful's newest AIO boasts a super-wide 49-inch display, just like those stretched out monitors from Samsung and Philips of the same size.

The company said it "wanted to set the bar high for future AIOs" and considers the Onebot S49 "a true masterpiece." It's certainly wide, obviously. The 49-inch panel has a 3840x1080 resolution (32:9 aspect ratio) with a 144Hz refresh rate. There's no mention of FreeSync or G-Sync support in the press release that was issued today.

According to Anandtech, which saw the AIO in person last week, G-Sync is not supported by the monitor's scaler, and Colorful opted not to support FreeSync because it's a loyal partner of Nvidia.

To that end, Colorful notes that it built the Onebot S49 partially with gamers in mind, and that it offers a "full line of Nvidia GeForce cards" to power the AIO. The one that Anandtech saw was rocking a GeForce GTX 1060.

Colorful's spec sheet at Computex also noted an Intel Core i7-7700 processor inside, though the PR says it's running an 8th generation Core i3-8100 CPU, along with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB solid state drive. Since this is a concept design, the specs could very well change when and if Colorful turns the Onebot S49 into a shipping product.

Other details include onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI connectivity, an Ethernet port, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

There's no mention of what price point Colorful might shoot for. As a point of reference, Samsung's 49-inch monitor sells for around $1,000 all by itself.