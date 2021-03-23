Popular

Double XP coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War, here's exactly when it starts

Good news for players still grinding through the Season 2 battle pass.

Cold War execution
A new wave of double XP is coming to both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops – Cold War later this week. On top of doubled experience earned toward player levels, weapon XP and battle pass XP will also get the same boost. So if you're still working through all 100 tiers of the Season 2 battle pass or need to level a new weapon, this weekend is the time to grind.

Double XP is kicking off on Friday, March 26 at 10AM PDT and will run through the entire weekend, wrapping up on Monday, March 29 at 10AM PDT.

Activision is running the promotion to build excitement ahead of next week's mid-season update for Cold War, which is expected to add the existing Sanitorium Fireteam map to Outbreak Zombies mode. On the Warzone front, zombies continue to bounce around locations on a regular basis. Next week's update isn't likely to see any drastic changes to the current mode lineup or the Warzone bunkers.

Players are still anticipating an eventual climax to Verdansk's zombie outbreak closer to the end of the season, which seems to be building up to a brand new map themed around Cold War's locales. Leaked voice lines that surfaced a few weeks ago suggest that a zombie-centric Warzone event mode that tasks players with "saving" Verdansk could be part of the season finale.

