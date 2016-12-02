Co-op action game Dauntless sounds a lot like Monster Hunter

Dauntless, which was revealed at the Game Awards this evening, is a new 4-player online co-op game from a Vancouver-based studio which describes itself as a collection of former BioWare, Riot Games, Capcom, and Blizzard devs. The group has struck off to do its own thing as Phoenix Labs , but wears its influences on its sleeve.

"We’ve taken inspiration from games like Dark Souls, Monster Hunter, and World of Warcraft,” said co-founder and president Jesse Houston—who formerly worked on League of Legends and Mass Effect—in a press release we received prior to the debut trailer.

The Monster Hunter bit is definitely true: According to the press release, Dauntless is about hunting down monsters called Behemoths (solo or online as a group of up to four), collecting rewards, and crafting new weapons.

"Behemoths, as cunning as they are vicious, consume the land, and it’s up to the Slayers to hunt them down before they destroy what remains of the world," reads the release. "Slayers will explore an ever-changing frontier, brimming with verdant flora and unique wildlife."

Dauntless will be free-to-play and is set to come out next year on PC. We've embedded the trailer above, and the first (possibly optimistic) images below: