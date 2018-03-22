Giveaway: Get free stuff for Closers, an anime beat-'em-up on Steam

Update: After Tuesday's giveaway was so popular, En Masse is helping us give away even more keys. The entry link below is now live again.

We're giving away a bunch of stuff for Closers, "an episodic anime action RPG" that released on Steam last month. Closers is free to play, so anyone who's interested in 2.5D beat-'em-ups with co-op, solo play, or PvP can dive right in and redeem the package of items available below.

This giveaway is first come, first served, but if you're guaranteed a code if you're a member of PC Gamer Club . We'll be sending out codes to PC Gamer Club members all at once in the morning, Friday, March 23. If you need assistance with PC Gamer Club, contact us at help@pcgamer.com.

Click the link above to request a code. Codes will be distributed via email automatically until we've run out.

What you get

Exclusive PC Gamer in-game poster for your room

Yukata Bonsai or Ruby costume

(2) Small plum soda

(2) Double Talisman Box (+20% bonus EXP and credit)

Gardening Voucher (1 day)

Maid Service Voucher (1 day)

How to redeem your Closers code