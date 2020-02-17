Clearance sale: This Corsair keyboard, mouse, and headset combo is just $80

Are you building a new PC and need to flesh things out with peripherals? You could take the piecemeal approach, or go all-in with Corsair and save a chunk of change on this bundle at Best Buy.

The retailer is clearing out inventory of its Corsair Pro Wired Bundle, which consists of a K55 RGB keyboard, Harpoon RGB Pro mouse, Void Pro stereo headset, and MM100 mouse pad. The whole kit is marked down to just $79.99.

That's half off the regular price, and far better than what you could do by purchasing these components individually. Here's a rundown...

Purchased individually, you'd be looking at around $148, or right around $140 if you don't care about the mouse pad.

These are not flagship peripherals in their respective categories, but they are certainly serviceable. The K55 RGB keyboard (rubber dome), for example, is outfitted with six dedicated macro/gaming keys and dedicated media controls, while the Harpoon RGB Pro is a lightweight rodent (85g) with a 12,000 DPI sensor.

If not for yourself, this would make a great gift idea for someone who is just getting into PC gaming.