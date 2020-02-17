Popular

Clearance sale: This Corsair keyboard, mouse, and headset combo is just $80

By

Save big on Corsair's K55 RGB keyboard, Void Pro headset, Harpoon Pro RGB mouse, and MM100 mouse pad.

Clearance sale: get a Corsair keyboard, mouse, headset, and mouse pad for $80
Save big on Corsair's K55 RGB keyboard, Void Pro headset, Harpoon Pro RGB mouse, and MM100 mouse pad. (Image credit: Corsair)

Are you building a new PC and need to flesh things out with peripherals? You could take the piecemeal approach, or go all-in with Corsair and save a chunk of change on this bundle at Best Buy.

The retailer is clearing out inventory of its Corsair Pro Wired Bundle, which consists of a K55 RGB keyboard, Harpoon RGB Pro mouse, Void Pro stereo headset, and MM100 mouse pad. The whole kit is marked down to just $79.99.

Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle | $79.99 (save $80)
Priced to move, this peripheral bundle has everything a budding PC gamer needs to get started, including a headset, mouse, keyboard, and mouse pad.
View Deal

That's half off the regular price, and far better than what you could do by purchasing these components individually. Here's a rundown...

Purchased individually, you'd be looking at around $148, or right around $140 if you don't care about the mouse pad.

These are not flagship peripherals in their respective categories, but they are certainly serviceable. The K55 RGB keyboard (rubber dome), for example, is outfitted with six dedicated macro/gaming keys and dedicated media controls, while the Harpoon RGB Pro is a lightweight rodent (85g) with a 12,000 DPI sensor.

If not for yourself, this would make a great gift idea for someone who is just getting into PC gaming.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
