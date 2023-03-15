Cities: Skylines puts out its final DLC roadmap before it goes away for good

Cities: Skylines is going through its bucket list ahead of this year's release of Cities: Skylines 2 (opens in new tab). Before it shuffles off stage entirely, the first game is bringing eight years of updates to a close with a raft of themed "World Tour" DLC (opens in new tab), plus some new music, new buildings, and one final "mini expansion".

It'll kick off on March 22, when the Africa In Miniature, Shopping Malls, and Sports Venues packs will release. These were actually created by community modders, and will (you guessed it) add a bunch of new buildings and assets themed around shopping centres, sports venues, and African culture and architecture.

Those content packs will be accompanied by a few new radio stations, which will release as DLC on the same day. JADIA (Just Another Day In Africa) Radio adds 16 tracks from African rapper Wan Shey, 80's Movie Tunes will add, well, a bunch of '80s-movie-inspired tracks, and Pop-Punk Radio will finally plug the gaping, Green Day-shaped hole in the game's musical lineup (and also my heart).

All of that will be followed in May by a Japanese railroad-themed content pack, a Brooklyn and Queens pack, and an "Industrial Evolution" DLC that adds "a new set of growable buildings that span different eras of industrial building styles". Those will be accompanied by some '90s pop bangers and a pack of piano tunes, too, because why not?

Probably the most interesting part of Cities: Skylines' final DLC roadmap is the teaser for a vacation-themed "mini expansion" at the end of the trailer, but details on that are still frustratingly vague. It looks like it'll be Cities: Skylines' final add-on before it goes away for good, though, so here's hoping it turns out to be more 'bang' than 'whimper'.