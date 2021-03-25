Check out the pixel art animation in parkour platformer Savior

Starsoft Entertainment shared an in-depth look at its upcoming action-platformer Savior at the Future Games Show today, showcasing combat, movement, and story in a beautiful two-dimensional fantasy world torn between the Chosen and the Fallen. You can watch the full developer presentation above or on YouTube.

Arcadia, where Savior is set, is divided between the worshippers of a millennia-old deity, and those who dare to ask questions. Doubters are banished to the depths, which actually isn't as bad as it sounds—it turns out they're doing pretty well for themselves down there. But now, for some reason, things have come to a head: The Chosen and the Fallen have been divided for too long, and it's up to you to reunite them.

The narrative sounds interesting, but movement and combat are the real meat of the matter here. To my eye Savior looks like Prince of Persia, but director Weston Tracy says in the video that it's primarily inspired by Punch-Out!!, a boxing game for the NES. Characters can strike, parry, and dodge, and while you'll be able to button-mash your way through the early stages, as you get deeper into it you'll need to learn patterns and tells in order to effectively deal with enemies. They'll attempt to surround you when attacking in groups, "and it's best not to let them," Tracy warns.

Character movement also looks great, as it enhances traditional side-scroller running and jumping with parkour-style moves. It's smooth, fluid, and really quite pretty in its own right.

The Savior listing on Steam doesn't currently have a release date, but Tracy says in the video that Starsoft hopes to have it out sometime in winter 2022. In the meantime, you can find out more about it at starsoft.com. Oh, and even though it doesn’t show up in the trailer, yes, you can ride the dragon.