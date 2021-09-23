Check out some of Diablo 2: Resurrected's remastered enemies up close

The release of Diablo 2: Resurrected is almost upon us (here's when it unlocks in your time zone), and enterprising fans have already extracted models of some of its enemies. In the video above you can get up close and personal with a siege beast, frozen horror, the three barbarian ancients from the end of Lord of Destruction, the dark wanderer, Baal, Diablo, and *spoilers* the Cow King, who now wears a fancy hoof-ring and sure does have some detailed udders. It was somebody's job to model those udders.

Of course, you can switch over to the original graphics of Diablo 2 by pressing the G key if you'd rather not gaze on those majestic udders, or any of the other improvements of the Resurrected version like dynamic lighting and fancy new lightning and fire effects.

When he played the beta version of Diablo 2: Resurrected, Tyler was mostly happy with how it looked. "At a glance," he wrote, "the new graphics look good. The chickens perhaps lost some personality in their transformation from pixel poultry to more realistic birds, and the same goes for some of the structures. The distinctive simplicity of the original art is replaced with a more literal and subtle vision. It's not bad to look at by any means, and it's cool that you can flip between the new and legacy graphics at will."