Popular

Check out our curated list of the best games in the GOG Winter Sale

By published

More than 3,500 games have been discounted, and you can get your hands on some freebies.

GOG Winter Sale
(Image credit: GOG)
Audio player loading…

With the holidays looming, you might finally have time to bite into your backlog, or you could ignore the sensible option and just get some new games instead. GOG's Winter Sale has kicked off, with more than 3,500 discounts—that's a lot to sift through, but we might be able to help you there. 

If you head over to PC Gamer's page, you'll find a big list full of games we've given 90+ scores to over the years, including Disco Elysium, which we've awarded the #1 spot in our top 100 games list two years in a row. It's joined by the likes of Slay the Spire, Sunless Skies, Kerbal Space Program, 80 Days, What Remains of Edith Finch, Deus Ex and a whole bunch more. 

Should you decide to save your pennies, you can still get some new games out of the sale. Four freebies will be available, starting with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, which can be yours now. It sneaks away on December 15, but more freebies will follow. 

A pair of new old games have also been added to the store: Star Trek Armada and its sequel. They're joined by a remastered version of Scrapland, a 2004 game set on a world of robots that I remember little of, aside from the novelty of flying through a massive mechanical metropolis filled with cartoon automatons. 

The Winter Sale is live now, and you'll have until 2 pm GMT/9 am ET/6 am PT on January 5 to grab some deals. 

Fraser Brown
Fraser Brown

Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long. He thinks labradoodles are the best dogs but doesn't get to write about them much.  
See comments