Cheap gaming mice deals: Get a Razer DeathAdder Essential for $20 and a Logitech G203 for $15

Peripherals do not necessarily have to be a pain point in your overall gaming hardware budget. Sales are the great equalizer, and right now you can score Razer's DeathAdder Essential for just $19.99 (down from $49.99) or Logitech's G203 Lightsync for $14.99 (down from $39.99), both at Amazon.

Neither rodent is all that expensive to begin with, compared to some of the other options out there. However, these discounts drive them both into impulse-buy territory. If you are looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer, or just need a decent gaming mouse for yourself, either one will fit the bill.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $30)

As its name implies, the DeathAdder Essential sticks to the basics, which means no RGB lighting. However, it is based on one of our favorite gaming mice, is comfortable, and priced very low with this discount in place.

Starting with the DeathAdder Essential, this is basically a cut down version of the DeathAdder V2, the best gaming mouse for most gamers. It has a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and five programmable buttons, whereas the DeathAdder V2 sports a 20,000 DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons. It also lacks RGB lighting—just the essentials, as its name implies, to keep the cost down.

Here's the thing, though—even with a much lower DPI, the sensor is still sensitive enough for competitive gameplay. It also retains the same overall shape and styling of the long-running DeathAdder series, which we are very fond of.

If you want to spend even less, Logitech's G203 is just $14.99, and also a very good gaming mouse.

Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse | $39.99 $14.99 at Amazon (save $25)

Functionally similar to the G203 Prodigy that preceded this rodent, the G203 Lightsync is a great budget mouse with an 8,000 DPI sensor, and customizable RGB lighting to boot.

The G203 Lightsync is a lightweight, affordable gaming mouse with three customizable zones of RGB lighting. From an ergonomic standpoint, it sports a seemingly ambidextrous design. However, the thumb buttons are on the left side of the rodent, so only right-handed gamers need apply.

Other features include an adjustable 200-8,000 DPI optical sensor and six programmable buttons.