Catch the highlights with the PCG Weekender Livestream

Update: We'll now be joined by Relic to talk about the latest updates to Dawn of War II at 15:00 on Sunday. They replace NVIDIA, who were previously scheduled to appear.

We know that London is is more than a day trip away for many of you, and loathe to let anyone miss out on a medley of spectacular speakers such as the Star Citizen devs and XCOM co-creator Julian Gollop, we'll be livestreaming both days of the PC Gamer Weekender.

We'll be sitting down with devs and hardware juggernauts for informal chat about their work. There are demos and exclusive trailers on the cards too, giving you a glimpse of what will be happening on-stage this weekend. Each segment will last 20 minutes with a 10 minute break in between, giving us a chance to rest our voices and wrestle interviewees away from the games on the show floor.

Day One, Saturday March 5—WATCH HERE

13:00 - Introduction

13:30 - Shadowhand

14:00 - Frozen Synapse 2

14:30 - National Film and Television School

15:00 - Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

15:30 - Squadron 42 (Star Citizen)

16:00 - Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade

Day Two, Sunday March 6—WATCH HERE

13:00 - Introduction

13:30 - Total War: Warhammer

14:00 - Charles Cecil

14:30 - Democracy 3: Africa

15:00 - Dawn of War II: Retribution

15:30 - Master of Orion

16:00 - Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

All times are GMT.

Of course, if that line-up is looking so tempting you're compelled to see it in-person, the bad news is that Weekender Plus Passes are sold out, but we still have a few Standard Passes rattling around and they come with a free copy of Dark Souls and Dust Force! Get an extra 20% off with the code PCG20.