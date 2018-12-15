Capybara's dark, violent roguelike Below is out now

Capybara's Zelda-inspired roguelike Below, which Lauren spent some time with earlier this year, is out now after five years of development.

It looks beautiful: I particularly like the way your tiny hero's lantern lights up the cavernous depths of its procedurally-generated labyrinths in the launch trailer, above. You'll delve into a giant underworld full of interconnected passageways, fighting enemies and exploring hidden areas, and when you die (which you'll do a lot) you'll be booted back to the start to do it all over again.

From Lauren's preview it sounds like it's more than just a looker: she called it a "dark, violent game" with "snappy" combat, and she didn't feel frustrated despite numerous deaths.

The early Steam user reviews are mostly positive, although some people are criticising the slow pace—the word "boring" comes up 13 times on the first page of reviews. But as I said, most people like it, and the art style alone might be enough to convince some people to check it out.

If you're one of them, then you can pick it up for $22.50/£18 on Steam.