Can you tell Hag's End from Hag Rock? Prove it with this Skyrim Geoguessr-style game

By Christopher Livingston
published

Drop into one of 6,000 random spots on a 360-view Skyrim map, and try to figure out exactly where you are.

Skyrim map in the wilderness
(Image credit: Bethesda/Lostgamer.io)

I've recently gotten back into Geoguessr (opens in new tab), but in the safest way possible: by watching geographical geniuses stream it instead of embarrassing myself by not being able to tell the difference between a highway in Albania and a freeway in Alabama.

But while I'm not great at figuring out where I am in the real world, I'm a little better at guessing my location in a fantasy world with this extremely cool Skyrim Geoguessr-like game at Lostgamer.io (opens in new tab). Drop onto a random spot on Skyrim's map and have a look around, then put a pin on the minimap and find out how close you are to where you think you are.

Give it a shot yourself and see if you can tell if you're standing outside Folgunthur or Forelhost, or if you're located north of Riften or south of Riverwood. It's a really nicely made browser game that functions just like the real Geoguessr, with a full 360-degree view of the world and the ability to move around in the map by clicking the arrows on the screen (though you can disable those features for more of a challenge). You can play with a timer or do it at your own pace, and you can guess alone or invite a friend to join you.

Lostgamer has been around for a minute, and it hosts Geoguessr-style games for a bunch of other game worlds like WoW (opens in new tab), Elden Ring (opens in new tab), and Red Dead Redemption 2 (opens in new tab). Not a bad way to get the weekend started: Get lost in a game world for a bit, then boot up the actual game and get lost all over again.

Christopher Livingston
Staff Writer

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

