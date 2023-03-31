Can you tell Hag's End from Hag Rock? Prove it with this Skyrim Geoguessr-style game

I've recently gotten back into Geoguessr (opens in new tab), but in the safest way possible: by watching geographical geniuses stream it instead of embarrassing myself by not being able to tell the difference between a highway in Albania and a freeway in Alabama.

But while I'm not great at figuring out where I am in the real world, I'm a little better at guessing my location in a fantasy world with this extremely cool Skyrim Geoguessr-like game at Lostgamer.io (opens in new tab). Drop onto a random spot on Skyrim's map and have a look around, then put a pin on the minimap and find out how close you are to where you think you are.

Give it a shot yourself and see if you can tell if you're standing outside Folgunthur or Forelhost, or if you're located north of Riften or south of Riverwood. It's a really nicely made browser game that functions just like the real Geoguessr, with a full 360-degree view of the world and the ability to move around in the map by clicking the arrows on the screen (though you can disable those features for more of a challenge). You can play with a timer or do it at your own pace, and you can guess alone or invite a friend to join you.