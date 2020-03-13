Call of Duty: Warzone's infinite revival exploit has been fixed

An exploit that allowed less scrupulous Call of Duty Warzone players to infinitely revive teammates outside of the battle royale's gas ring has been patched.

The bug was simple: there was enough time after being revived by a teammate to then revive them in return. You could sit in the gas that acts as the game's perimeter and keep reviving each other forever, guaranteeing a victory. As the person who discovered the exploit, Reddit user MightyKonsti, notes, it worked best if you used the Tune Up perk that boosts revive speed by 25 percent, however, it was still possible to do without it.

Infinity Ward was quick to jump on this, releasing a patch the same day that removed the exploit. The tweet released by Infinity Ward didn't go into great detail on precisely how the fix works, but it confirms that it should be impossible to live in the gas now.

We’re rolling out a playlist update across all platforms that fixes an exploit where players could counter the gas ring while in Battle Royale.March 12, 2020

Call of Duty: Warzone is the recently-released free-to-play standalone Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It does a few things slightly differently from other games in the genre, the biggest one being letting you literally fight for the opportunity to respawn by going into a one-on-one duel in a gulag.