Call of Duty: Warzone patch fixes Verdansk map glitch and end-game screaming matches

A small update has just been put out for Call of Duty: Warzone, but it fixes some very big problems.

The ear-splitting cacophony of screeching and bigotry that was happening at the end of Plunder matches has been fixed, with open voice chat being disabled. According to the patch notes, "this was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week," but it looks like somebody forgot to push a button at the time.

Issues with the limited-time Hunt for Alder event have also been patched up. Players were having problems with completion not being registered, meaning they weren't able to get their hands on the legendary skin. Intel was also occasionally spawning outside of the playable area, something which has also been fixed.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live now!Includes fixes for the Hunt for Adler event, map exploits, and various other issues.The Season Three notes have been updated (see *April 28th - Update): https://t.co/IeZQAgkEqI pic.twitter.com/QCSu0XwNX5April 28, 2021 See more

Hunt for Adler is actually only supposed to run until today, April 28, which isn't a whole lot of time to complete it. Raven Software has acknowledged this in a tweet, saying "we're considering several options and will update you soon."

Crucially, the glitch that was letting players duck underneath the new Verdansk '84 map to rack up kills undetected has been fixed. The exploit was plaguing players, who took to reddit to express their frustrations with the bug.

You can read the full updated patch notes here, which also include some small fixes for weapon and blueprint bugs. Warzone just entered its third season last week, which saw a rather anticlimactic nuking of Verdansk.