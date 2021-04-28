Popular

Call of Duty: Warzone patch fixes Verdansk map glitch and end-game screaming matches

The biggest issues plaguing season three's launch have been fixed.

(Image credit: Activision)

A small update has just been put out for Call of Duty: Warzone, but it fixes some very big problems.

The ear-splitting cacophony of screeching and bigotry that was happening at the end of Plunder matches has been fixed, with open voice chat being disabled. According to the patch notes, "this was intended to take effect with the release of Season Three last week," but it looks like somebody forgot to push a button at the time. 

Issues with the limited-time Hunt for Alder event have also been patched up. Players were having problems with completion not being registered, meaning they weren't able to get their hands on the legendary skin. Intel was also occasionally spawning outside of the playable area, something which has also been fixed.

Hunt for Adler is actually only supposed to run until today, April 28, which isn't a whole lot of time to complete it. Raven Software has acknowledged this in a tweet, saying "we're considering several options and will update you soon."

Crucially, the glitch that was letting players duck underneath the new Verdansk '84 map to rack up kills undetected has been fixed. The exploit was plaguing players, who took to reddit to express their frustrations with the bug. 

You can read the full updated patch notes here, which also include some small fixes for weapon and blueprint bugs. Warzone just entered its third season last week, which saw a rather anticlimactic nuking of Verdansk. 

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
