What are AQ soldier kills in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here but you might be wondering what AQ soldier kills are in the After Action Report (AAR) following a match. This stat appears alongside the regular player scores and kills that you're used to seeing listed, but it's not immediately clear what they actually are.

While Warzone 2 is very similar to its predecessor in a lot of ways, there are a few changes (opens in new tab) you'll need to get used to. These include the new Al Mazrah map, changes to the gulag, and the new DMZ "extraction" mode. If you're keen to find out exactly what Warzone 2 AQ soldier kills are and how you've acquired them, I've got your back. Here's what you need to know.

Warzone 2 AQ soldier kills: What they are

AQ soldier kills are the number of AI enemies that you've killed during a game. The AQ part stands for Al-Qatala which is the name of the terrorist organisation that they belong to—the same organisation that features prominently in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign and co-op missions.