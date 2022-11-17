What are AQ soldier kills in Warzone 2?

By Sarah James
published

You might've seen this show up on the AAR.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 AQ soldier kills
(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here but you might be wondering what AQ soldier kills are in the After Action Report (AAR) following a match. This stat appears alongside the regular player scores and kills that you're used to seeing listed, but it's not immediately clear what they actually are.

While Warzone 2 is very similar to its predecessor in a lot of ways, there are a few changes (opens in new tab) you'll need to get used to. These include the new Al Mazrah map, changes to the gulag, and the new DMZ "extraction" mode. If you're keen to find out exactly what Warzone 2 AQ soldier kills are and how you've acquired them, I've got your back. Here's what you need to know.

Warzone 2 AQ soldier kills: What they are 

AQ soldier kills are the number of AI enemies that you've killed during a game. The AQ part stands for Al-Qatala which is the name of the terrorist organisation that they belong to—the same organisation that features prominently in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign and co-op missions.

The AQ soldiers appear in both the battle royale and DMZ game modes, though there are many more in the latter—you'll only find them guarding Black Sites (opens in new tab) and Strongholds in the battle royale—so this stat can appear if you've had dealings with them in either game type. They're certainly not as tough as other players but they can still be tricky to deal with if you underestimate them. It certainly pays to be prepared wherever possible.

Sarah James
Sarah James
Guides Writer

Sarah started as a freelance writer in 2018, writing for PCGamesN, TechRadar, GamingBible, Red Bull Gaming and more. In 2021, she was offered a full-time position on the PC Gamer team where she takes every possible opportunity to talk about World of Warcraft and Elden Ring. When not writing guides, most of her spare time is spent in Azeroth—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.

See comments