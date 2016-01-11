Build of the week: Ragnar's Revenge

Case modder Ali Abbas burned down the scratch build village with his 2015 project, Ragnar’s Revenge. The inspiration came from mythological imagery of vikings, embracing historically inaccurate visual components like spiked helmets. The dedication to overwrought masculinity works in favor of the case. I look at it and am compelled to grunt enthusiastically. In the time it took to write this article, I think my beard grew an inch or two. But despite its imposing presence, Ragnar’s Revenge is a delicate creature, comprised of wood and intricate mechanical components.

None of the modern hardware is visible, but retains functionality and access through hidden switches that activate a pulley system that opens and closes the winged doors. Small chains snake in and out of the woodwork powered by an electrical motor hidden beneath the longship up top. A switch up top allows for manual function of the doors too. Just spin the wheel and the chains do their work, pulled back by a spring system when the doors need closing. On the inside is a tiny display in case a monitor isn’t handy, and a mast that further conceals modern hardware. Who knows what vikings would have been capable of with all that processing power?

At the prow, the mechanics lift a helmet up and down that conceals a webcam, because what better way to show off which lands you’ll raze next to Grandma and Grandpa viking? As a final touch, there’s a flashing white LED beneath the ship and behind the doors that flashes erratically to imitate the flickering of a fire. Not ideal around all that wood, but a nice effect nonetheless.

Ragnar’s Revenge isn’t meant to be a pixel pusher. The build isn’t ideal for airflow and there’s no major cooling system in place, so we’re not to be surprised if it doesn’t run Crysis. Despite its many accolades, none are for the hardware itself, which means they’re not listed anywhere. That said, I’ve reached out to Abbas regarding the specs. Powerful or not, it’s a lovely build, showing off an obscene attention to detail and craftsmanship.

For more information and pictures of Ragnar’s Revenge, check out Abbas’ build log or the video below in which he shows off the build’s functionality.

Ragnar's Revenge components

- Fire

- Brimstone

- Blood of enemies

- Wood

- A little love

Some PC parts?