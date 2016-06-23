Boss rush action game Furi out July 5

Stylish action game Furi looks to be all meat and no fat, meaning that, like Shadow of the Colossus, it does away with regular enemy fodder to focus purely on boss battles. The gifs on James Davenport's hands-on are pretty mesmerising and, well, just pretty, in part due to the fact that Afro Samurai’s Takashi Okazaki is involved with the art design.

You've looked at the gifs, you've read James' fine words, maybe you've watched the 'gameplay' trailer too. After all that you're probably wondering when Furi is going to come out. Turns out it's coming out really soon!

Furi is releasing on Tuesday July 5, and it'll set you back $24.99.

That was pretty much the gist of the press release, but it also brings to my attention one of the artists contributing to the soundtrack. Carpenter Brut, who I believe did some of the Hotline Miami 2 soundtrack, and who are just plain tops, are involved. As are some other bands of a similarly electro nature. Needless to say, that's very exciting news.