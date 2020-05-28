Popular

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is free on the Epic Games Store

You've got a week to snag Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel for free.

The Epic Games Store has been on a particularly good run of freebies, with recent weeks bringing giveaways of GTA 5 and Civilization 6. This week, the streak continues with Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. You can download it now, for free.

The Handsome Collection is a pretty ginormous bundle, containing Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and a whole mess o' DLC packs for both games. It's a lot of both looting and shooting.

We awarded Borderlands 2 a 90% score back in 2012, calling it a tactically interesting shooter with great missions and excitingly random guns. Related, I have only just now realised that Borderlands 2 is already eight years old, so imagine the space between this and the next paragraph is filled with a long minute of quiet horror at the passage of time.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel wasn't as ambitious or interesting, hence the 77% score. But the low-gravity setting does give a nice new flavour to combat encounters. 

The en-free-ening of The Handsome Collection all but confirms the recent leaks. That means you've got until June 4 to grab this bundle, at which point Ark: Survival Evolved will almost certainly be going free.

