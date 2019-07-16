Blue Yeti Nano microphone goes on first sale for $70

(Image credit: Blue)

Blue produces some of the best microphones around, and it's best known for the Blue Yeti studio microphone. The company was acquired by Logitech last year, and the smaller Yeti Nano was Blue's first product under the new ownership. Now you can get the microphone for $69.99, a $30 reduction from the usual price.

This appears to be the first time the Yeti Nano has gone on sale. As the name implies, the Nano is a smaller version of the Blue Yeti that everyone knows and loves, though it does maintain a similar level of audio quality. However, a few concessions were made to decrease the size—it has two condenser mic capsules instead of three, and two pickup patterns instead of four.

You can grab the microphone from the link below. Only the black model is on sale, sadly.

