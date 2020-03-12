The System Shock remake devs are making a Blade Runner remaster

System Shock remake developer Nightdive Studios is polishing up another classic video game this year: Westwood's Blade Runner. It's a remaster rather than a remake, but it's still nice to see the sci-fi thriller getting some love and attention.

It wasn't easy to find Blade Runner, let alone get it to work on modern PCs, until GOG managed to get the rights and start selling a new digital edition. That version has largely been untouched, but the new Enhanced Edition will come with a bunch of modern additions.

Character models and animations are being updated, cutscenes are getting upscaled thanks to machine learning algorithms—which modders have been using lately to enhance lots of older games—and you can expect widescreen support, keyboard and controller customisation, and more features yet to be announced.

"Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory," said Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick. "While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being."

That's a relief, as Blade Runner still looks incredibly striking, despite its advanced years. Its pre-rendered backgrounds might not look as sharp as they did back in 1997, but they've lost none of their style. Even with the new edition on the horizon, the original is still well worth playing.

Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is due out on Steam in 2020, and in the meantime you should check out our video going into why you need to play Blade Runner.