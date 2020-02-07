You need to play the Blade Runner PC game

Released recently on GOG, Westwood's Blade Runner PC game is a cult classic. It brilliantly captures the mood of Ridley Scott's movie, and even lets you get your hands on its tech, including the Voight-Kampff machine. It's a moody, mysterious detective adventure with elements of randomisation, which determine whether certain characters are replicants or humans. It's basically great, and here's a video going into more detail about why it's worth playing in 2020.