Today's other news: Black Ops 2 zombies, Project Eternity coming to GOG, and more

We don't want to bury you in posts. For one thing, it would hurt - they have really sharp edges. But also, if we posted every PC gaming announcement made in a day, the most interesting stories would be crowded out. So here's our solution: a daily list of the news we didn't post. (If you've been reading the site for a while, it should look familiar .) Grab a strip of today's HTML ticker tape below:

That's it for today! Let us know if you like the format, and feel free to share any other PC gaming news.