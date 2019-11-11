Black Friday savings are here - this 34-inch curved Alienware gaming monitor is more than 50%-off at Newegg

This massive WQHD panel from Alienware is currently available well below it's lowest price ever at Newegg today. The 34-inch Alienware AW3418DW is currently available for $649.99 ($700 off). This slick WQHD monitor has a 120Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with Nvidia's G-Sync technology, providing you with the same anti-tearing support that V-Sync provides with a reduced impact on performance. While the 4ms response time may be a deal-breaker for some, this is honestly more than sufficient for competing at most levels of play.

The screen itself has adjustable tilt, swivel, and height, allowing it to adapt to nearly any desk setup, but is also VESA compatible if you feel the need to ditch the stand. A word of caution, however, the monitor weighs a little over 16 Lbs, so make sure that you have a mount that's up to the task. The monitor supports connectivity for HDMI and DisplayPort as well as four USB 3.0 ports for peripherals. RGB lighting on the underside and back of this monitor really drives the extraterrestrial vibe home.

Unless you're desperate for faster response time, or aren't using a machine capable of pushing past 1440p, this Alienware monitor is an excellent, large scale option for high-resolution gaming. However, if you're looking for some smaller-scale alternatives, our guide to the best gaming monitors will give you an idea as to how this particular unit stacks up. Of course, this is just an aperitif to the kind of savings we'll be seeing later this month, so if you want to stay in the loop, make sure to check out our best Black Friday monitor deals.