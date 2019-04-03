Bizarre physics puzzler Human: Fall Flat now has Steam Workshop support

Human: Fall Flat, the game about throwing alarmingly physics prone little people around puzzle-oriented maps, now has Steam Workshop support. That means players can now create their own maps, their own skins, their own lobbies, and probably much more besides.

These lobbies can support up to eight players online thanks to a 2017 update. The game has sold over five million copies at this point, which is quite astonishing for what many would regard a niche game. You can even have a nice nap in it, if you like.

There's a heap of documentation for how to use the Workshop tools here, including example maps, templates and "prefab testbeds". Best of all, if you're not keen on doing the heavy-lifting of creation, the game's growing community will no doubt create a wealth of new content over the coming months.

If you're new to the game, here are some handy tips on how to solve the game's comedic physics puzzles.