Beyond Good And Evil 2 is still happening; will 'push past the boundaries of proverbial sequel'

It's been six years since Ubisoft first hinted at a Beyond Good & Evil sequel. Following news overnight that creator Michel Ancel will launch his own independent studio, Ubisoft spokespeople confirmed that not only will he continue to work on in-progress titles at Ubisoft Montpellier, but that one of them is the long-awaited Beyond Good & Evil 2.

In a comment provided to Eurogamer , Ubisoft made it explicit that the sequel is still in development. "It's still far too early to give many details about this new title, but what we can say is that while Michel and the team at Ubisoft Montpellier are working with the core tenets of BG&E, they're developing something that aspires to push past the boundaries of a proverbial sequel and leverages next-gen technologies to deliver a truly surprising, innovative and exceptional game. The entire team is excited about the direction this extremely ambitious project is taking, and we'll have more to share later, as it progresses."

It's not dissimiliar to comments made by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in 2012. According to the executive, work on the two most recent Rayman games has taken up a lot of Ancel's time but the publisher is still determined to get a game out. The fact that it's allowed the room to breath is probably a positive thing.

As for Ancel's new project, Wild Sheep Studio is a 13-strong team currently working on its first game. Details on this will be shared at a later date.