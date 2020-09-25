Benchmark your latest PC build with 3DMark's software bundle for $9

Between the new 10th-generation Intel processors, Nvidia's latest RTX 3080 and 3090 graphics cards, and upcoming Radeon GPUs, it's upgrade season for many PC builders. If you want to brag about your desktop's performance to friends, family, or even strangers, you can now buy some of the most popular benchmarking software in a single bundle for $8.98 on Steam.

3DMark, PCMark 10, and VRMark are currently available in a bundle on Steam for just $8.98. That's technically 89% off, but as with most items on Steam, the software is on sale fairly frequently. Still, that's a great price for software that both PC enthusiasts and professional testers/reviewers use frequently to test their hardware.

3DMark + PCMark + VRMark Bundle | $8.98 (save $71)

These applications are popular ways of testing PC hardware across a wide range of workflows. If you don't want all three, 3DMark and PCMark are available for $4.49/each, and VRMark is $2.99.



If you're not familiar with any of this software, 3DMark is the most popular of the bunch, as it's designed to test GPU and CPU performance with a variety of game-like rendering tests. Beyond simply giving you a score to show off on Twitter, it can also compare data against people with similar PCs, telling you if you're really getting the most out of your hardware. For example, a lower-than-average score could indicate a cooling or configuration problem.

While 3DMark replicates gameplay, PCMark simulates everyday tasks like browsing websites, writing, photo and video editing, and chatting. You can probably guess what VRMark does from the name—it tests how well your PC can handle VR applications and games, with or without a VR headset attached.