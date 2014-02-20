BeamNG.drive, Path of Shadows and Aperture Tag among the latest Greenlight batch

There's a new batch of Greenlight approvals, and - confession time - I haven't heard of the majority of them. That's a pretty exciting position to be in - guaranteeing a nice trickle of new and unexpected games. In fact, I've just randomly clicked on one of these fifty games, and been presented with a first-person platformer about controlling and cheating physics . Cool.

Also exciting is the success of games I both know and am anticipating. Path of Shadows , BeamNG.drive and recent mod of the week Aperture Tag are some such titles, all of which have also been waved through the Greenlight gate.

You can find the latest list of Greenlight approvals by following this link .