Be a trigger-happy spellcaster in co-op survival sandbox Wizard with a Gun

I think there's something inherently funny about a wizard pulling a gun out of his cloak and just blasting away. I guess since they're usually cooking up mysterious spells or waving magic wands, seeing one whip out a pistol and put a bit of lead into someone just feels so out of place.

So the announcement trailer for Wizard with a Gun is kinda funny, but also looks kinda great. It's a "online cooperative sandbox survival game set in a magical wilderness wrought with dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries," according to developer Galvanic Games. And while you can play alone, you can also invite some friends along for a 4-player co-op wizarding experience.

"Carefully design weapons, bullets, and furnishings for your tower home but try not to burn it all down as the magic you wield escalates beyond your control," reads the game's page on Steam. "Combine elements for intended or surprising effects that alter the shot, blast radius, bullet trail, and even the status of the creature in your crosshairs."

"Explore and uncover new sections of the world filled with deserts, swamps, tundra, and prairies—all loosely floating together through space and time after the world was fractured. Unleash cosmic power from the safety of your tower to reset the world and emerge once again to find a new layout to once familiar lands."

You can customize your wizard's armor, robe, hat and other accessories, and those guns look like they do a lot more than just shoot bullets: Some projectiles burst into flame, some place structures in the world, and some even look like they're laying down floor tiles to build with.

Just looking at the trailer, I dig the art, the animation, and the concept. Unfortunately Wizard with a Gun isn't due out until 2022. If I could wave a magic wand and get my hands on it sooner, I would.