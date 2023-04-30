Be a mushroom postal worker delivering to woodland animals in this cozy platformer

Cozy platformer Mail Time hit this week, offering you the opportunity to become a Mail Scout, complete with mushroom hat and paraglider, delivering the post to woodland critters across the entirety of the vast Grumblewood Grove. Developer Kela van der Deijl describes it as a exploration-focused "cozy, cottagecore light-platformer adventure."

Your adventure takes you across distinct areas like a woodland village and murky swamp which you traverse with various jumping and gliding powers—like bouncing on giant mushrooms. As you deliver the mail you'll also be tasked with collection-esque gathering of secretive or hidden things in order to get your Mail Scout badges. Those badges then upgrade your ability to glide.

It's a super-relaxed game, designed to have a variable pace based on your wants and abilities—it has varied accessibility options and no fall damage, for example. You can also customize the looks of your Mail Scout like backpack, hairstyle, skin tones, and such.

Akin to exploring a peaceful fairy-tale world, Mail Time has found a positive reception with critics and players, holding 81% positive reviews on Steam. It was funded via a Kickstarter in February 2022, and made by a small team headed up by Kela van der Deijl, with Gina Lughlion on musical composition and Bloo van der Deijl doing the writing. Players do note that it has the kind of bugs you might find in an indie title, however—those sensitive to such might want to wait a few weeks.

You can find Mail Time on Epic and Steam for $20, or for 20% off until May 4th and 11th, respectively. You can also find it on its official website, mailtimegame.com.

Mail Time looks good. Will it make its way onto the Best Cozy Games on PC list sooner or later? That, of course, I don't know. I shall eagerly await the post for an update on this matter.