Battlefield 5 system requirements officially confirmed

The full Battlefield 5 system requirements have been posted on Reddit by Dice's official account. It looks like we'll need extra RAM in addition to an RTX card to take advantage of DirectX ray tracing (DXR). Check out our ray tracing explainer to find out what that really means for the game. Battlefield 5 is due out on November 20, so there's still time to upgrade if you really want those reflections to look their best.
Battlefield 5 recommended system requirements
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent
Memory: 12GB RAM
Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB
Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 580 8GB DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Available Disk Space: 50GB
Battlefield 5 system requirements for DXR
OS: 64-bit Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809)
Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700
Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700
Memory: 16GB RAM
Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070
DirectX: DirectX Raytracing Compatible video card
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Available Disk Space: 50GB
Battlefield 5 minimum system requirements
OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
Memory: 8GB RAM
Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB
DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
Hard-drive space: 50GB