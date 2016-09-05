Batman: The Telltale Series Episode 2 release date set

Telltale’s episodic spin on Batman endured a rocky PC launch, however seemed to steady the waves via a launch day performance patch. As detailed in his review, James appeared to enjoy parts of Episode one—named Realm of Shadows—however felt its narrative promise was hamstrung at times by Telltale’s design and engine limitations.

Whether or not Episode two—Children of Arkham— can rectify this remains to be seen, however we’ll have a clearer sense come September 20, when it arrives on PC.

“Today we can unveil the release date for the next instalment of Batman—The Telltale Series,” says the developer via a new blog post. “The second of five episodes in the season, Episode 2: 'Children of Arkham' will be available digitally worldwide starting Tuesday September 20th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.”

Prior to release, Telltale clarified that local multiplayer within its slant on the Dark Knight is designed for 12 players, not 2,000 as first thought. It did however note the latter number was possible in larger “Crowd Play” events—where the crowd determines how the game unfolds; where the choice with the most votes is selected—the first of which explored Episode two this weekend at PAX West. If you made it along, let us know how it went (avoiding spoilers, of course) in the comments below.

Episode two of Batman—The Telltale Series, Children of Arkham, is due September 20.