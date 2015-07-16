Batman: Arkham Knight won't be finished this season, according to source

Batman: Arkham Knight will not release this season, according to an internal email reportedly circulated at Australian retailer EB Games. In the email acquired by Kotaku Australia, it's indicated that the necessary updates aren't expected to roll out until the Australian spring, or fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

“As previously advised, we have stopped sales of Batman: Arkham Knight PC while Warner and Rocksteady work on addressing performance issues with the game," the email reads.

"The latest information from Warner is that the updates won’t be available until Spring. Due to this we have made the difficult decision to recall all PC stock from stores to return to the vendor until an acceptable solution is released.”

That means we're unlikely to play a properly finished Arkham Knight for at least six weeks, assuming the update rolls out as soon as autumn / spring arrives – which it probably won't. Rocksteady already issued one patch in late June, but it wasn't intended to fix all of the game's myriad problems.

In case you've been hiding in a batcave this past month, you might have missed that the PC version of Arkham Knight was a bit of a disaster. The ensuing outrcry forced Warner to remove the game from sale, which resulted in all PC DLC being delayed also.