Oh, you tease—we don't know when exactly GTA 6 is coming out because Take-Two's CEO wants 'to maintain the anticipation'

News
By published

"The anticipation for that title might be the greatest anticipation I've ever seen for an entertainment property".

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Unless Rockstar and Take-Two decide to ambush me in the middle of writing this very article—Grand Theft Auto 6, maybe one of the most-anticipated games of the decade, doesn't have a release date yet. We know it's meant to drop in 2025, sometime in fall, but that's about it. It's been over a year since the first trailer and nada, zip, nothin'.

Publisher Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, says that's partially due to one thing—you gotta keep 'em thirsty. I'm very much paraphrasing, there, Zelnick is a professional and doesn't talk like that, but it's the spirit of what he said in a video interview with Bloomberg.

Strauss Zelnick on Grand Theft Auto VI, Mobile Gaming - YouTube Strauss Zelnick on Grand Theft Auto VI, Mobile Gaming - YouTube
Watch On

The interview is very dry and business-heavy—mostly angled towards people who've never thought about videogame development before—but towards the end, the interviewer asks Zelnick why GTA 6's exact release date is such a closely guarded secret.

"The anticipation for that title might be the greatest anticipation I've ever seen for an entertainment property," Zelnick says, with a confidence that's not entirely unearned—most publishers are scrambling to get out of the way of GTA 6 like it's a tidal wave. But it's not just flexibility that keeps the game's debut mystified… it's showmanship. "We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement."

He says that Take-Two has "competitors who will describe their release schedule for years in advance," however, "We found the better thing to do is to provide marketing materials relatively close to the release window in order to create that excitement—and balance the excitement with unmet anticipation."

"Unmet anticipation" may be light language for what is a ravenous thirst for more GTA 6 news—when the trailer first debuted, fans started scribbling over still frames of freckles just to have a nugget of applicable knowledge about its story.

Zelnick's being cheeky, here, but he's also speaking with the knowledge of a man who knows he could set a horde of theorycrafting YouTubers into a flurry of free advertisement at the wave of a hand. Still, he makes a stab at being humble: "We don't always get it exactly right, but that's what we are trying to do."

GTA 6GTA 5 modsGTA 5 cheatsGTA 6 carsSan Andreas cheats

GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
San Andreas cheats: All the codes

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about grand theft auto
Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer art

CEO of GTA 6 publisher Take-Two isn't worried about AI-generated slop games: 'It’s built on data that already exists, it’s backward-looking—big hits are forward-looking'
gta 6 trailer

Publishers 'don't want to be anywhere near' Grand Theft Auto 6 when it launches: 'It's proving to be very stressful'
Schedule 1 mayor&#039;s house location - A large, white house with a brick wall.

Where to find the mayor's house in Schedule 1
See more latest
Most Popular
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod for Stardew, including pixel art Astarion
After Swen Vincke wagged his finger at a Wizards of the Coast DMCA, Stardew's Baldur's Gate 3 mod is back online
AMD Strix Point APU chip, held in a hand, with the reflected light showing the various processing blocks in the chip die
AMD reportedly plots late 2025 launch for desktop version of the nifty little Strix Point APU we like so much in laptops and handhelds
Lip-Bu Tan conducting his keynote
Same plan, different CEO: Intel's Lip-Bu Tan laments 'past mistakes' while promising a brighter 'engineering focused' future
An HP Victus gaming laptop showing the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 splash page on a teal deals background
It's tough to find a good price on a gaming laptop right now but this $900 RTX 4070 HP Victus is a tall glass of water in a desert of deals
Inzoi - A Zoi made to look like Billie Eilish looks surprised
Inzoi and The First Berserker Khazan devs suggest ditching the latest Nvidia drivers if you're running an RTX 40-series graphics card
BRAZIL - 2021/10/12: In this photo illustration the Unity Technologies logo seen displayed on a smartphone on the background of a keyboard. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
'We were at war with our customers': Unity's new CEO talks about arriving to the 'insane' post-runtime fee dumpster fire
Billy Mitchell gives a thumbs-up to camera.
YouTuber Karl Jobst to pay more than $230,000 to Donkey Kong record holder Billy Mitchell in defamation ruling
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 1
Geekom A7 Mini PC
The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now
Balatro joker in the shadows
'You must have played this before!': Balatro's creator impressed bystanders with his Balatro skills at GDC, and nobody knew who he was