Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady hiring for 'highly anticipated AAA' game

Rocksteady Studios, developer of three Batman: Arkham games (Asylum, City and Knight) has kept quiet about what it's working on next—but new job postings suggest that it might announce its new game soon.

It posted multiple new job listings on its website this week, all pointing towards a new AAA title. The most telling is its listing for a community manager, a temporary role that will promote a "highly anticipated upcoming AAA title". The successful applicant is also expected to "present live demonstrations of gameplay".

It doesn't say how long the role will last, but it suggests that Rocksteady is at least preparing to announce what it's been working on. Some of the jobs, including in the art, animation, dialogue and game design departments, are permanent roles, while others are offered on "2+ year" contracts.

One, for a QA tester, is for a two-year contract that will involve "testing all aspects of our studio’s ‘AAA’ game".

Combining all that, it doesn't seem unreasonable to guess that we might hear about Rocksteady's next game soon, and that it'll be in development for at least the next two years.

It should be noted that some of the listings on the website were posted earlier in the year, rather than this week. One for a lead scriptwriter, for example, was posted in January with a closing date of July, yet it remains listed.

What would you like to see Rocksteady work on next?

Thanks, Eurogamer.