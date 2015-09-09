Barkley 2's guns are alive, and other interesting facts

In Barkley 2, the sequel to Barkley Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden, guns have families. That and other extremely interesting facts about Barkley 2 are contained in the interview above with producer Liam Raum.

If you're not familiar, Barkley Shut Up and Jam: Gaidan is a JRPG-style freeware game starring pro basketball player Charles Barkley, who becomes hunted after performing the deadly 'Chaos Dunk.' Nearly eight years later, the Kickstarted sequel is just as absurd, if more cautious about legalities.

I'm especially interested in wandering an action RPG world that doesn't care about me. "As time progresses, certain characters are looking for help," says Raum, "and other times they can't be fucked with you." The idea is that we'll all have different experiences as the world ticks along regardless of our priorities.

Barkley 2 is scheduled to release in 2023—a spoof of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's lack of a release date—but I suspect Tale of Games' will have it out before eight more years are up.