Barkley 2 is still a thing, and has a new trailer

Here is a trailer for The Magical Realms of Tír na nÓg: Escape from Necron 7 - Revenge of Cuchulainn: The Official Game of the Movie - Chapter 2 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa. Or Barkley 2 for short. It's the sequel to Tales of Game’s Studios Presents Chef Boyardee’s Barkley, Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden, Chapter 1 of the Hoopz Barkley SaGa. Or Shut Up and Jam: Gaiden for short.

You may remember Barkley 2 from its Kickstarter. Or you may not, because the Kickstarter happened almost three years ago. Tale of Game's raised $120,335 back in November 2012. The project, originally, was due late-2013. Clearly that hasn't happened.

The trailer above is an homage to the E3 trailer for the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Here, look:

Strikingly similar, no. Even the top logo is a play on FF7's Meteor. Hopefully the given release date—11/11/2023—is also a jab at the Square Enix series, and not how long we'll have to wait for the Barkley sequel. More information should be coming soon, as Barkley 2 will be at the Indie MEGABOOTH, at this coming weekend's PAX Prime.

For a refresher on Barkley 2 and its predecessor, check out Rick McCormick's feature from way back in 2013.