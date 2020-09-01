Bag a 27-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for $180

You'd be hard pressed to find a monitor with comparable specs for the same price as this deal.

I've waited several weeks to highlight this monitor deal, because when I originally wanted to write it up, the display quickly sold out. Today I received an alert that it's back in stock. So, what is it? This is Monoprice's 27-inch Zero-G curved gaming monitor, and it offers some nice value for the $179.99 asking price.

Monoprice is not the first name that comes to mind when thinking about monitors, and I've never used one of their displays before. However, it's my go-to destination for various cables (HDMI, Ethernet, and so forth).

Branding aside, this is a 27-inch VA display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time (MPRT), and FreeSync support. According to the listing, the panel is actually made by Samsung (LSM270HP09).

The vast majority of 27-inch monitors priced below $200 are much slower—60Hz or 75Hz. And if narrowing the field to 165Hz displays, pricing on Newegg starts at $219.99 and quickly goes up, shooting north of $300.

Whether you're willing to take a flyer on a Monoprice display is obviously up to you, but the bang-for-buck proposition on this one is high. And according to Monoprice, this monitor features an "A grade panel," backed by a 1-year "PixelPerfect" guarantee. There's also a "hassle free 30 day money back guarantee" attached to Monoprice's monitors.

If you're willing to spend a little more for a higher resolution, Monoprice is also selling a 27-inch Zero-G model with a 2650x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and DisplayHDR 400 certification for $249.99. It's also based on a Samsung panel (LSM270DP02).