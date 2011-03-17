Popular

BAFTA Video Game Award winners

BAFTA awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts yesterday held an awards ceremony to reward the best games of the year, and there were quite a few PC winners. Civilization V took the strategy top spot, the best game award went to Mass Effect 2 and F1 2010 took the best sports game award. There were a couple of odd results, too. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit beat the likes of Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and StarCraft 2 to take the best multiplayer game prize. You'll find all of the winners and runners up below.

Action

WINNER: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Shortlisted:

  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2

  • BioShock 2

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops

  • God of War III

  • Halo: Reach

Artistic Achievement

WINNER: God of War III

Shortlisted:

  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops

  • Heavy Rain

  • LIMBO

  • Mass Effect 2

Best Game

WINNER: Mass Effect 2

Shortlisted:

  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

  • FIFA 11

  • Heavy Rain

  • LIMBO

  • Super Mario Galaxy 2

Family

WINNER: Kinect Adventures

Shortlisted:

  • Dance Central

  • Kinect Sports

  • Kinectimals

  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

  • Toy Story 3

Gameplay

WINNER: Super Mario Galaxy 2

Shortlisted:

  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

  • God of War III

  • Heavy Rain

  • LIMBO

  • Mass Effect 2

Handheld

WINNER: Cut the Rope

Shortlisted:

  • God of War: Ghost of Sparta

  • LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

  • Professor Layton and the Lost Future

  • Sonic Colours

  • Super Scribblenauts

Multiplayer

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit

Shortlisted:

  • Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

  • Battlefield: Bad Company 2

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops

  • Halo: Reach

  • Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Original Music

WINNER: Heavy Rain - Normand Corbeil

Shortlisted:

  • Alan Wake - Petri Alanko

  • Fable III - Russell Shaw

  • James Bond 007: Bloodstone - Richard Jacques

  • Mass Effect 2 - Jack Wall

  • Super Mario Galaxy 2 - Koji Kondo

Social Network Game

WINNER: My Empire

Shortlisted:

  • Bejeweled Blitz

  • Farmerama

  • FIFA Superstars

  • Zoo Mumba

  • Zuma Blitz

Sports

WINNER: F1 2010

Shortlisted:

  • FIFA 11

  • Football Manager 2011

  • Gran Turismo 5

  • International Cricket 2010

  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2011

Story

WINNERS: Heavy Rain

Shortlisted:

  • Alan Wake

  • BioShock 2

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops

  • Fallout: New Vegas

  • Mass Effect 2

Strategy

WINNER: Civilization V

Shorlisted:

  • Fallout: New Vegas

  • FIFA Manager 11

  • Napoleon Total War

  • Plants vs. Zombies XBLA

  • Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

