Badoing! Razer resurrects rubber ropes for mice

Razer, the peripherals company with a slight track record when it comes to mice, has hired the inventor of the 'mouse bungee' to its innovation team. With the result that it's next gaming accessory will be, um, the mouse bungee.

According to the press release, Ed Larkin invented a simple system for holding mouse cables out of the way while playing first person shooters back in the mid-1990s. I have to confess to possibly never having used one of his devices knowingly - although the very similar ones that were branded with Gamespy logos many years ago were possibly his, and Roccat recently released one which it called an Apuri desktop management system. Ed joined Razer at the end of last year, when a disturbingly similar press release was put out .

The real news is that the Razer Mouse Bungee is now available for 19.99 Euros or a similar number of dollars. It has three non-slip feet and lots of bungee.

Incidentally, I'll be meeting up with Razer next week to try out a load of their latest gear and pick up a Mouse Bungee and a Hydra motion sensor too. If you have any questions you'd like me to pose on your behalf, note them down below.