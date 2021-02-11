Axiom Verge 2 is officially coming to PC as an Epic Game Store exclusive

We always had a strong hunch that Axiom Verge 2 would be coming to PC, but for the last few years the only confirmed platform was Nintendo Switch. That changed today during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, which revealed that Axiom Verge 2 would officially be coming to PC as an Epic exclusive.

The new trailer that came alongside the announcement wasn't much we haven't seen before, but it does show off a bit more of Axiom Verge 2's outdoor environments and new abilities. It all looks cool, but it's still such a brief glimpse of a sequel that promises to be much bigger and better than every way.

While it's a sequel, Axiom Verge 2 isn't a continuation for the first game but rather a whole new story with a new main character, new abilities, enemies and world. It was first announced in 2019 and was supposed to come last year but was delayed. The trailer doesn't give a more specific date—and we're still very early into 2021—so it could be months before its actual launch.

Regardless, it's nice to finally know that it's actually coming to PC.