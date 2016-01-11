Awesome Games Done Quick 2016 raises $1.2m

This winter's gaming iron man is over. After a solid week of excellent games being completed speedily, Awesome Games Done Quick 2016 has ended, raising $1.2 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

It's not a record-breaking sum, but last year's $1.5 million had the help of a $200,000 Humble Bundle, and in any case it's hard to disparage a $1.2 million charitable act of gaming. Thanks to the generosity of 23,920 donors with an average donation of $39.68 (and a stupendous maximum of $18,255), this is the third year in a row AGDQ has broken the million-dollar barrier.

If you missed the event, Phil put together a schedule and FAQ for you to pick out your favourites on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel—the undisputed highlight has to be Stepmania player Staiain hitting 30 notes per second. If you're already jonesing for more speedruns, Summer Games Done Quick 2016 starts July 3.

Thanks, gamesindustry.

Update: Summer Games Done Quick is July 3, not June—even summerier.