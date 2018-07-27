Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini for small form-factor PCs is on sale for $650

Building a small form-factor PC doesn't necessarily mean you have to sacrifice performance, as there are a lot of high end parts that fit into smaller cases. One of them is Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini. It's physically smaller than most other GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards, and it can be had for $649.99 today.

Newegg has Zotac's miniaturized card on sale for $699.99, but if you use promo code EMCPWRW77 at checkout, it will knock $50 off the price, making this one of the cheapest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards out there right now. The same card is selling for $719.99 on Amazon.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini measures just 211mm (8.3 inches) long. It does take up two expansion slots, but according to Zotac, the shortened graphics card will fit into 99 percent of systems out there. The thickness is to accommodate the aluminum heatsink that runs the length of the card, which is cooled by a pair of fans. Interestingly, they're different sizes—one measures 90mm with wide and flat fan blades, an the the other measures 100 with wide and curved blades.

Go here to get this card.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.