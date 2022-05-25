You're not ready for this 'CNC machinist pornography'

Audio player loading…

Water-cooling experts at EK have taken to this year's Computex with a passion, showing off a number of PC builds at the EK Expo (opens in new tab). The standout build for me is from the Torsion product line, that features a concept case EK's Ana unabashedly describes as "CNC machinist pornography." And honestly, that's not going too far.

The build is impressive enough, with plenty of liquid-filled tubes and a front distribution plate serving as both a reservoir and an attractive front to the whole system. Every piece of the case apart from that front glass panel is CNC machined, with plenty of room for EK's Quantum radiators in the back.

There's an attention to detail here that you would expect from EK, and it absolutely doesn't disappoint. The whole thing is incredible to look at. It's the sort of PC that doubles as a work of art, and I've got room in my life for that.

It's the middle plate that carries the motherboard that is the standout though, as it features CNC machined grooves for the PSU cables. These tracks are situated under the motherboard, so they're not even something you'd normally see much of, but the slow panning shot of what this tray looks like is enough to make you wonder what is possible if you do actually care about your case's cabling, something very few of us actually care about (opens in new tab).

This aluminum plate is seriously solid too; at 13mm thick in places this will make the flimsy motherboard tray in your current build cower in fear. As I say, this is a concept case, but EK does say it will build them. I shudder to think how expensive such a case would be, but I'll still be interested, even if I absolutely can't afford it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: EK) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: EK) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: EK)

There are a handful of other builds showcased in the half-hour video and on EK's website (opens in new tab), and they're definitely worth checking out. The wooden-themed Lignum case is definitely worth checking out, with the wooden-accented water blocks being particularly eye-catching. It's almost enough to have me thinking about building a custom loop.