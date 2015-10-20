You're invited to our BlizzCon 2015 Afterparty

Acer & PC Gamer have joined forces to bring PC gamers and BlizzCon attendees an unforgettable night at Heat Ultra Lounge following the closing ceremony at BlizzCon. Be the first to experience an enlightened state of gaming with uniquely powerful technology on the new Predator gaming notebooks and desktops.

Enjoy the sounds of EDM artists and gamers — Pegboard Nerds — perform an exclusive DJ set. Plus, grab free swag and enter to win a Predator gaming notebook to cap off your BlizzCon weekend.

Admission is free: all you have to do is RSVP by November 6th. Full details below.

What: ACER & PC Gamer present the Predator BlizzCon 2015 Afterparty

When: Saturday, November 7 @ 10 PM.

Where: Heat Ultra Lounge, 400 West Disney Way Suite 214 Anaheim, Ca 92802

RSVP: Admission is free, but you must RSVP by November 6th, which you can do right now, right here. Bring your ticket (print or mobile version) to the door and all attendees must be 21 and up.