You could land an airplane on these extra long mouse pads

Wondering what to do with that sprawling, unused real estate on your desk? Need a home for the best gaming mouse? If that's a problem you have, Roccat might have the answer—the peripheral maker just rolled out a pair of "jumbo-size" mouse pads that are considerably wider than traditional ones.

The new Taito Control XXL and Sense Vital Force both allow for long swipes of mouse. Actually, we're not sure if that even qualifies as swiping—call it a road trip for your rodent.

How long are we talking about here? The Taito Control XXL measures 860 x 330 x 3.5 mm (33.86 x 12.99 x 0.14 inches), while the Sense Vital Force is only slightly shorter at 850 x 330 x 2 mm (33.46 x 12.99 x 0.79 inches). Neither are quite as long as Corsair's MM300 Extended, which we feel is the best mouse pad among oversized contenders, but they're not much shorter either.

The Taito Control XXL is the higher end (and more expensive) one of the two. It's a cloth mouse pad without the same pitfalls as other cloth pads, according to Roccat.

"Cloth mousepads typically try to provide a balance between glide and control, excelling at neither. For gamers who want a cloth pad with more control, they’re forced to compromise. No more. The Taito Control features a smooth surface with enhanced command, perfect for those who prefer more resistance. With just the right amount of glide and utilizing only the finest materials, the Taito Control ensures perfect consistency," Roccat claims.

Roccat says it's not prone to fraying on the edges, both because of the thickness and a stitched border. The Sense Vital Force is also made from cloth and has a "unique hybrid coating" to reduce friction.

"It’s ideal for quick and aggressive mouse jockeying on both the x- and y-axis – and its advanced coating ensures that every action is both speedy and precise," Roccat says.

We haven't tested either one so can't attest to Roccat's claims. All we know is that the they're really, really wide. Oh, and the price—the Taito Control XXL costs $37.99 and the Sense Vital Force runs $19.99. Both are available now. They're also both available in smaller sizes.