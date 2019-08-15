Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair brings Donkey Kong Country-style action to PC in October

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, which James described in June as "basically Donkey Kong Country on PC," still doesn't have a solid release date. But developer Playtonic Games dropped a teaser on Twitter today hinting very strongly that it will be out October.

Good things are coming in October... pic.twitter.com/Qn9JykH2WsAugust 15, 2019

No further details were revealed, but Playtonic said in separate tweet that the music in the trailer is a clip from the Grant Kirkhope-composed soundtrack, and that a full track will be released next week.

The game sounded promising in our preview, but not without rough edges: James enjoyed the gameplay but wasn't entirely sold on the world or characters, and didn't feel that the level design was quite up to the standard set by its inspiration.

"Playtonic nailed the basics," he wrote. "But seeing how enemies and obstacles grow in complexity and creativity over the course of several levels is where DK shines, and I didn't get to see Yooka-Laylee's own iterative process in action."

Hopefully Playtonic has been able to up its game since then—we'll find out in a couple of months.