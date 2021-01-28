Grab these easy-to-get mounts in WoW Shadowlands

Looking to add a new WoW mount to your collection? As with every new expansion, a number of new mounts were added to World of Warcraft as part of Shadowlands. Some are tied to your WoW covenant, while others only have a chance to drop from certain rare creatures. But if you're looking for some easy—though potentially time-consuming—mounts, this guide has you covered.

Here I've listed some of the easiest mounts to acquire, and none of these are tied to a specific covenant, so anyone can grab them. They are a guaranteed drop, provided you're willing to complete the steps needed to acquire them. So when you're ready, read on to discover the easiest WoW Shadowlands mounts you can pick up right now.

WoW Shadowlands mounts guide: Get these mounts quickly and easily

Sinrunner Blanchy

Sinrunner Blanchy is one of the simpler mounts to obtain—although its tragic backstory broke Steven's heart when Shadowlands launched—though it will take a minimum of six days to complete all the required steps. Blanchy spawns in Revendreth for a short period and you'll need to locate items and interact with her on six separate days. The days don't have to be consecutive, so if you don't manage to locate her or don't log in for a couple of days, you won't have to start over.

There are six items you'll need to collect for each of the corresponding days. You don't need to pick these items up in order, but you'll need to follow the order listed below when interacting with Blanchy. The images further down show you the locations of each.

Day 1: Handful of Oats x8

Day 2: Grooming Brush

Day 3: Sturdy Horseshoe x4

Day 4: Bucket of Clean Water

Day 5: Comfortable Saddle Blanket

Day 6: Dredhollow Apple x3

Blanchy's spawn location is shown in the images below, just above the small waterfall at the base of the elevator. The closest flight point is Old Gate and you can use the same elevator to get to the location easily. You need to stand in front of her when she spawns or she'll run away. Your best bet is to use the LFG tool and look for a group where Blanchy has already spawned.

When you find her, interact with her and you'll be prompted to use one of the six items, in the order listed above. On the sixth day, when you hand over the apples, you'll receive the mount.

Handful of Oats

This can be obtained from the northern part of Westfall in the Eastern Kingdoms, around Furlbrow's Pumpkin Farm. Check inside buildings and around barns and carts too. You'll need eight of these.

Grooming Brush

You can get the Grooming Brush from the NPC Snickersnee, located at Darkhaven in Revendreth. Check the images above for the exact location.

Sturdy Horseshoe

The four you need can also be obtained in Revendreth, on the roads around Darkhaven. The item you're looking for is called Discarded Horseshoe and they're quite small and difficult to spot.

Bucket of Clean Water

You need to pick up an empty bucket—again from Darkhaven in Revendreth—just to the right of Snickersnee. With the bucket in your inventory, head to either Ardenweald or Bastion and find a body of water. Use the bucket in your bags to fill it with clean water.

Comfortable Saddle Blanket

You'll need to buy this from an NPC in the southern part of Revendreth, southeast of the Wanecrypt Hill flight point. The NPC's name is Ta'tru but she uses ten of a specific crafting material as currency, which seems to change daily.

Dredhollow Apple

You can buy this with gold from Mims, an NPC that's found just up the hill from the Charred Ramparts flight point in Revendreth. These apples are sold in stacks of five but you'll only need three for Blanchy.

Arboreal Gulper

This mount requires you to spawn a rare creature and kill it within a certain time limit. It's a guaranteed drop chance, but as the rare has quite a bit of health, it's probably a good idea to bring along some friends before you start.

First, you'll need to pick up an Unusually Large Mushroom. This can be looted from any mob in Ardenweald, and that includes dungeon bosses and trash. It's a fairly common drop so it shouldn't take too long to find one.

Once you've picked it up, check the item in your inventory and you'll see it has a timer. You need to go to the northwestern corner of Ardenweald and spawn the rare before the time expires. You can check the image for the exact location. Once there, search for a patch of earth to plant the mushroom and spawn the rare, Humon'gozz.

After you've killed it, loot the body to receive the Arboreal Gulper mount. If you're having trouble, check out my WoW Unusually Large Mushroom guide for more details.

Wildseed Cradle

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The Wildseed Cradle is another mount found in Ardenweald, but this time, you won't have to kill anything to get it. In fact, it's probably the easiest and quickest mount to get on this list, so you'll be cruising around in style in no time.

First, you want to locate the NPC, Twinklestar, close to the Tirna Vaal flight point in Ardenweald. Interact with her and she'll eventually ask you to locate her tools. The Cache of the Moon next to her can only be opened with the item Twinklestar's Gardening Toolkit, and you'll need to collect all five pieces and combine them to make it.

Gardener's Basket

You can find the exact location in the series of screenshots above. You'll find a small pond surrounded by rocks. The basket is located to the left—when facing it—between two rocks.

Gardener's Hammer

From the point above, turn around and head to the right of the bridge in front of you. At the bottom of the slope is an old cart. The hammer is in the cart.

Diary of the Night

Now, head up the bridge you just passed and follow it to the second tree. You'll find the diary lying on a table there.

Gardener's Flute

From the bridge, drop down and head south until you reach a glade with many Sicklethorn enemies. Just to your right, you should see four of them dancing. Kill them and loot the flute from the ground in front of the smaller seed pod.

Gardener's Wand

On the south side of this same area, you'll find a cart. The wand is located on the ground between the front and back wheels.

With all five items in your bags, click on one to combine them and receive Twinklestar's Gardening Toolkit, the return to her in Tirna Vaal to receive the Wildseed Cradle mount.

Shimmermist Runner

(Image credit: Blizzard)

This mount requires you to work your way through a maze and defeat the enemy Shizgher you find at the end. The route is very specific so I've covered the steps to get this Ardenweald maze mount below.

The starting point for the maze is close to the Root-Home flight point in Ardenweald. You're looking for a big open area with elites around the outside of it. First you'll need to locate the blue note attached to a tree here. Click on it to read it then turn around and head for the opening with two blue lamps on each side. The series of images below should help.

Follow the path down the slope and you'll reach a point with three possible paths. Take the one of the left, with two blue lamps suspended above it. Follow this path past three big elites and when you have the choice of continuing ahead or turning right, take the right path.

In this next area, you can turn left or right, take the left path. Then head down the first path directly to the right of the way you just came from. This next area has lots of paths leading from it but look at the two ahead of you. Of these two, take the right path.

More passages await ahead, but you're nearly there. Again, there are two paths directly in front of you. Take the left one. You can tell it's the correct way as you'll see a circular area ahead of you and the Shimmermist Runner standing there.

You can't get the mount quite yet though. First, you need to defeat Shizgher. If he's not there, wait for a few minutes as he may need to spawn if he's been killed recently.

Once you've taken care of him, interact with the Shimmermist Runner to receive the mount.