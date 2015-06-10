Popular

Worms World Party Remastered announced

By

WormsWorldParty 1 11-06-2015

If you're having trouble deciding exactly which side-on, team-based, invertebrate deathmatch to jump into, how about this: a remastered edition of Worms World Party. Team 17 has announced that 2001's classic turn-based murder-'em-up will return as Worms World Party Remastered. It's due to be released next month, on July 8.

This edition will feature remastered graphics and enhanced sound effects, alongside controller support, Steam Leaderboards, Steam Achievements and cloud saves. See below for a trailer that summarises what I've just written around footage of worms blowing each other up.

Worms World Party Remastered will cost £11/$15/€13.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
