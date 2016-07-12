Worms WMD All-Stars pre-order pack has Rocket League, Payday 2, Goat Simulator cameos

In the 21 years Worms has been in existence, the turn-based strategy-cum-murder playground has spawned over 20 main series entries and a smattering of supplementary spin-offs. Over 3,000,000,000 worms have met their maker in that time, says developer Team 17, which is a number sure to rise further still when Worms WMD arrives on August 23.

Expect new additions such as tanks, rocket-launching choppers and concealable buildings when it does; not to mention huge falling Concrete Donkeys because, well, this is Worms.

Should you wish to commit to the frontlines early, WMD’s All-Stars pre-order edition adds a whole host of familiar war-faring faces to your ranks too - from rocket-propelled cars, to raging orcs; from prison escapees, to dubstep gun-wielding saints. Check out highlights from the All-Stars pack ensemble below:

Rocket League: Adds Rocket League's Octane Battle-Car to the war zone.

Goat Simulator: Introduces the off-the-wall Goat-on-a-Rope weapon that utilises goats with sticky tongues, as well as a themed three-mask set. &nbsp;

PAYDAY 2: Adds Payday-styled masks to your gang of slimy swindlers.&nbsp;

Saints Row IV: Equips worms with the infamous Dub Step Gun.

Unturned: Three masks from the free-to-play zombie survival 'em up added to play, not to mention a specific Unturned mission.&nbsp;

Broforce: Adds the Broforce Turkey Bomb, as well as the The Liberty Strike air attack.

Orcs Must Die! Unchained: A minions weapons and a three-mask set awaits orc/worm slaughterers.

Yooka-Laylee: Adds a Yooka-Laylee-themed seven-mask set.&nbsp;

The Escapists: Introduces a new mission and a jailhouse-themed three-mask set.

Classic Worms: Adds classic worm fodder by way of the Ming Vase, Sheep Launcher, and Kamikaze weapons, as well as five "classic" missions and a three-mask set.

Fancy that? The All-Stars Pack will be available to everyone who pre-orders before August 23. The Steam pre-order is set to go live at 6pm BST/10am PT today, and will cost £19.99/$29.99/29,99€.